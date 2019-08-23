What to do this weekend on the island and close by.

Friday August 23

EVENTS ON THE ISLAND…

Young Professionals Happy Hour

5:30-7:00 p.m. Friday. Get the 411 on resiliency in the 305 during happy hour at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, in Crandon Park’s north end. Join in to sip, share and strategize for a more resilient Miami. Free event with RSVP to info@biscaynenaturecenter.org.

Rum y Cafecito at Rumbar

7:00 p.m. Friday. The fun continues at the Ritz tonight with Rum y Cafecito at Rumbar in the Ritz featuring half-off cigars, $10 rum and cafecito cocktails, rum & cafecito cocktail cart, a cigar roller and domino table set ups. Live music. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information or visit.

Novecento

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Happy Hour and Black Friday… $8.00 Johnny Walker Black. Also enjoy Novecento’s famous Happy Hour featuring $7 mixed Cocktails and $5 Bubbly, Wine, Beer, and delicious food specials. Novecento is located at 620 Crandon Blbd. See their menu here.

Live music at Artisian

8:00 p.m. Friday. Back performing tonight is the popular pop group Despirotta. No cover show. Artisian Kitchen Bar. 685 Crandon Blvd. For more information call 305-365-6003 or visit

Music and Libations at Tumbao.

9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday the party is at Tumbao, Key Biscayne’s Hidden Gem. Popular DI Antonio will rock on music and take your requests. Enjoy a perfect mix of classic and original crafted cocktails by Tumbao’s mixologists which bring to life their history and location, all in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Tumbao is located in the Key Colony Plaza at 200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-1242 or by visiting then online.

Events close to the island

Free entrance to the ICA museum

11:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m. Friday ICA Miami, in collaboration with the Miami Design District, presents the first public project in the United States by Yona Friedman. Friedman is recognized as one the most important architectural thinkers of the postwar period. 61 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137

Jam on percussion for free

7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday. Channel the inner musician you’ve always wanted to be during the free Friday Night Drum Jam at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12770 SW 125 Ave.in South Dade.

Negroni & Salvador de Angela "Flamenco Jazz" Dance Music & Rhythms

8:00 p.m. Friday A LIVE! Musical Spectacle bringing together two most important genres Flamenco & Jazz. A musical extravaganza of Dance Music and Rhythms as Flamenco artist Salvador De Angela and Grammy Nominee pianist Jose Negroni come together in an evening of music, song and dance. With special guest Flamenco dancer Maria Mercedes At Miami Dade Coumty Auditorium located at 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami. 305. 547. 5414

Saturday, August 24

ON THE ISLAND…

Farmers Market

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Local farmers coming to the Key to sell their fresh goods! Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Road Key Biscayne. For more info call (305) 361-2411 or visit

Events close to the island

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum

10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Free Museum admission. Visit and tour the Frost Art Museum. Your exhibitions. Kids will enjoy the Kenan-Flagler Family Discovery Gallery, grab a bite to eat at Vicky Café and more. Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum located at 10975 SW 17th St Miami.

Family workshop - Fluxus - at Art Box MIami

10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Part of the Family Workshop Series taking you through the most significant art movements of the 20th century. This workshop features Fluxus, a network of international artists, composers, designers and poets active during the 1960s and 1970s. This interdisciplinary community engaged in experimental art performances which emphasized the artistic process over the finished product, and encouraged a DIY, anti-art, anti-commercial aesthetic, which valued simplicity over complexity. In this workshop, participants will be transforming poetry into multimedia works of art. Tickets only $10 p/p at

Sunday, July 25

ON THE ISLAND…

Tai Chi/Qi Gong

8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Free Tai Chi/Qi Gong is held on the Village Green, or at the second floor of the Key Biscayne Community Center if inclement weather. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting http://keybiscayne.fl.gov/pr/

Events close to the island

Free kids’ admission at Miami Seaquarium

Even though kids are Back to School they can still enjoy a bit of summer fun at Miami Seaquarium. Kids ages 3-9 years old are admitted FREE with a paid general admission online. Admission tickets must be purchased online Miami Seaquarium is located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami. (305) 361-5705

Free Family Day at the Bass Museum

2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. The Bass museum offers a Free Family Day today. Activities include art projects, scavenger hunts and prizes. Admission is free the entire day. For kids, enjoy the Design Challenge: Self Portrait. Using only the materials provided, kids design a self-portrait that represents everything they love. The Bass is located at 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. (305) 673-7530.

