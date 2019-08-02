Friday, August 2

Back-to-School Tax Free Weekend

Shop Supplies Tax Free During Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. Save money on school supplies and clothing during the 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Friday, August 2nd through Tuesday, August 6th. The 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, and clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item and computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial or personal use.

To access information about qualifying items for the sales tax holiday, visit the Department of Revenue's website

Miami Spice is now “on” through September 30th

Miami Spice Months showcases the very best of Greater Miami and the Beaches’ diverse cuisine featuring three-course meals at the top eateries in the city reasonably priced at $23 for lunch/brunch and $39 for dinner. For two whole months, explore signature dishes at reduced prices by world renowned chefs every summer. For additional information on Miami Spice Months and a list of participating restaurants visit.

EVENTS ON THE ISLAND

Talking is Teaching

11:00 to 11:40 a.m. Friday. Enjoy stories, songs and activities for babies at the Branch Library. Library is located at 299 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. For more information, call 305-361-6134 or visit

Classic Movies Friday

Noon Friday at the Community Center, Lighthouse Room. Showing today “The Sun Also Rises” (1957) starting Tyrone Power, Ava Gardner, Errol Flynn. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Domino club

2:00 p.m. Friday. Come alone or with friends to enjoy an afternoon of Domino. In the Adult Lounge at the KB Community Center. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

ASK Club Caribbean Cruise Night

6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday. Visit the Caribbean without living the island; come aboard the ASK Club ship for an evening of Caribbean dancing, food, cocktails, photo booth, steel drums and a raffle. KB Community Center, Lighthouse Room. Register at the Front Desk. For more information call 305-365-8900. KB Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Tapas and Happy Hour at Puntino

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy Puntino’s new Tapas menu and Friday Happy Hour featuring 50% off drinks and an expanded tapas menu under $8.00. Enjoy tapas such as Bruschetta tomato, Kushi Oysters, Grilled Octopus, Shrimp Skewers and Chicken Curry. Punitno Key Biscayne Italian Restaurant is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at 305-361-6252 or visiting them online.

Happy Friday Happy Hour at Cantina Beach in the Ritz

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. It’s Cantina Night at the Ritz! Head over to The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne at 455 Grand Bay Drive for the celebration, with street food stations and mini margaritas for $5 per item. For more information, call (305) 365-4500 or visit.

Rum y Cafecito Fridays at Rumbar

7:00 p.m. Friday. The fun continues at the Ritz tonight with Rum y Cafecito at Rumbar in the Ritz featuring half-off cigars, $10 rum and cafecito cocktails, rum & cafecito cocktail cart, a cigar roller and domino table set ups. Live music. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information or visit.

Music and Libations at Tumbao.

9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday and also on Saturday, the party is at Tumbao, Key Biscayne’s Hidden Gem. Popular DI Antonio will rock on music and take your requests. Enjoy a perfect mix of classic and original crafted cocktails by Tumbao’s mixologists which bring to life their history and location, all in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Tumbao is located in the Key Colony Plaza at 200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-1242 or by visiting then online.

Events close to the Island

Screening of Solange’s film “When I Get Home”

6:00 p.m. Friday in the Institute of Contemporary Art. First Fridays at ICA Miami are free and open to the public, and are presented by the museum’s Innovation Partner, MINI USA. ICA is located at.61 NE 41st St, Miami. For more information call (305) 901-5272 or by visiting them online.

Opening reception of new solo exhibit by Cuban artist Vicente Hernandez

6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday. Cernuda Arte invites you to the opening reception of a new solo exhibition, To Leave or Not to Live, That is the Question -- Recent Works of Flight and Despair, by Cuban artist, Vicente Hernández. The artist wields his brushes from within the country to vividly depict the plight of the Cuban youth in their search for a better life of opportunities and freedoms. Cernuda Arte, is located at 3155 Ponce de Leon in Coral Gables. They can be reached at 305-461-1050. View the paintings, and read about the artist.

Free Friday nights at Wolfsonian museum

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The Wolfsonian museum offers free admission and free tours of its permanent collections or temporary exhibitions. Free music. The Wolfsonian-FIU is at 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. You can reach them at (305) 535-1001 or by visiting them online.

Laser Show at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

7:00 to 11:30 p.m. Friday. This is no ordinary night! Bring your friends and catch a laser light show. Rock with a retro throwback to the classic laser light spectacles you know. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, enjoy music from some of the greatest artists of our time combined with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Cost: $10 per adult; $8 per child (ages 3-11). Members receive a 20% discount on all Laser Evening shows. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit

Coral Gables Museum’s Gallery Night Live!

6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Friday. Free. Attend the Grand Opening of the shows The Caribbee Club: Krome Avenue; Paintings by Andres Cabrera at the Frank Lynn Gallery; America Weaves, at the Fewell Gallery; and The Art of Compassion in Gallery 109 and Abraham Gallery. Also on view that night is our permanent exhibition: Creating the Dream; George Merrick and his Vision for Coral Gables. Enjoy be live music in the courtyard in collaboration with the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, a cash bar and light bites. The Coral Gables Museum is located at 285 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables. Learn more by visiting

Leslie Cartaya in Live at legendary Ball & Chain

10:00 p.m. Friday. Ball & Chain presents Miami Boheme hosted by Joe Cardona featuring a live performance by Leslie Cartaya on the Pineapple Stage. Leslie is a singer-songwriter based in Miami. Traditional Cuban music runs in her veins and jazz and American funk have shaped her artistic personality. Born in Cuba, to a very close family that enjoys warm afternoons improvising a melody, Leslie began her solo career with her first record production “No Pares.” DJ set by Kenyi Succar. Ball & Chain Bar and Lounge located at 1513 Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), Miami. For more information, call (305) 643-7820 or visit . See and listen to Leslie here

Saturday, August 3

EVENTS ON THE ISLAND

Farmer’s Market

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Local farmers coming to the Key to sell their fresh goods! Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Road Key Biscayne. For more info call (305) 361-2411 or visit

Chair Exercise Class

10:15 a.m. Saturday. Reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels in a fun and interactive group. In the Lighthouse Room at the KB Community Center. Admission is Free. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Power Yoga

9:30 a.m. Saturday. Test yourself. This class is designed to safely build a strong abdominal core through yoga techniques and stretching. Ideal for athletes and those interested in a mentally and physically challenging class. Participants will leave feeling energized and inspired. At the Island Room in the KB Community Center. Fee $9/$15. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Chabad Saturday Services

This Saturday, join the Chabad, 101 Harbor Drive, to celebrate good times and pray with your fellow residents during tough times. Share family yarzheits and loved ones’ stories, 9 a.m. Rabbi’s Learning Class, 10 a.m. services, 11:45 a.m. Kiddish.

Arts & Crafts

11:00 a.m. Saturday, Get creative and join the Key Biscayne Branch Library for some fun and expert instructors on arts and crafts/ The KB Library is located at 299 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. Visit them online or call (305) 361-6134

Salsa Night Saturdays at Rumbar in the Ritz

7 p.m. to 10 p.m Saturday. Enjoy salsa dance lessons, choice of one signature cocktail with salsa and guacamole for $12. Domino tables set up. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. For more information, call (305) 365-4500

Events close to the Island

Gold Coast Railroad Museum free first Saturday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Gold Coast Railroad Museum offers free admission the first Saturday of every month. Tickets to ride a train range from $5 to $12 per ticket. It’s great for any train enthusiast, Thomas the Train lover or young kids. The food is reasonably priced (Frankie’s pizza food truck!) and there are plenty of trains to explore. The museum houses 30 historic trains and features a number of displays that are interactive. The Museum is located at 12450 SW 152nd St, Miami and can be reached at (305) 253-0063

International Beer Day Celebration

12:00 pm to 3:00 am Saturday. Free. Celebrate International Beer Day at The Wharf Miami with a wide selection of beers from all over the world! Grab your friends, & come “Cool-Off‘ along the Miami River, with some cool beer specials, including 5 beers, for $18, 10 beers for $30, & 20 beers for $50 from 12-10pm. Wharf Miami is located at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. For more information visit them online or call 305.906.4000.

La Pachanga with Tito Puente Jr.

10:00 p.m. Saturday, enjoy La Pachanga! Featuring a Live performance by Tito Puente Jr. on the Pineapple Stage. Tito Puente Jr. is a bandleader. He is the son of mambo musician Tito Puente. Puente Jr. carries on his father's legacy by presenting, in his performances and recordings, much of Tito Puente repertoire. DJ set by Danis LaClave. Ball & Chain Bar and Lounge located at 1513 Calle Ocho (SW 8th St), Miami. For more information, call (305) 643-7820 or visit

Sunday, August 4

Tai Chi/Qi Gong

8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Free Tai Chi/Qi Gong is held on the Village Green, or at the second floor of the Key Biscayne Community Center if inclement weather. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

PickleBall @ KBCC

10:00 a.m. to Noon. Sunday. Come alone or with a friend to have some fun at our PickleBall sessions. A recent report by NBC news named pickleball the fastest growing sport in America. In the gym at the KB Community Center. Must register with the front desk. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Dune’s Sunday Lounge Party

3:00 p.m. to Sunset, Sunday. Wind down the weekend with a cocktail in hand and toes in the sand. Savory burgers and the famed rose’ sangria are best enjoyed from the plush sofa seating areas, as a DJ sets the scene with European lounge music. Weather permitting. At Dune Burgers on the Beach located in the Ritz at 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information

Events close to the Island

Giralda Plaza Market

Noon on Sunday, stroll through and shop unique local treats, goods and crafts at the Giralda Plaza Market. Giralda Ave between Ponce de Leon and Galiano Street in Coral Gables. For more information, visit

Miami Girls Rock Camp - Grand Finale Showcase

6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, listen to kids’ rock out at the Miami Girls Rock Camp showcase concert. Founded in 2014, Miami Girls Rock is a camp using music and performance as a platform to promote self-esteem, community, and creative expression for girls & gender-nonconforming youth in Miami. Performing at The Ground Miami, located at 34 NE 11th St Room 2, Miami. Tickets for this event are only $10 at Eventbrite

