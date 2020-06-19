In a Thursday post on its website, the Disney Company announced the return of the International Food & Wine Festival for the grand reopening of EPCOT.

As the park reopens, and according to the announcement, the festival will debut July 15 and continue through the fall.

“We continue to follow guidance from government and health officials for responsibly operating our theme parks, so we can make the right adjustments to our offerings, including our upcoming fall events,” the post said.

You can read the company’s announcement by clicking here.