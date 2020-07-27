According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, eight Miami Marlins players, as well as two coaches, have tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases to at least 14 within the team, according to sources cited by ESPN.

As a result, Monday’s Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on has been canceled.

The Marlins will remain in Philadelphia, where they just took two out of three games from the Philadelphia Phillies and will continue “to undergo testing.”

Passan reported that four Marlins players tested positive for the virus Sunday, including Jose Urena, who was scheduled to pitch.