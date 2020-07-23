Expansion of village staff needs closer look in budget

After having watched the budget hearings and read the Islander News account of the meeting, I am concerned with Village Manger (Andrea) Agha's process of doubling her staff, and taking a code enforcement person to help her at this time -- not the village, as he was hired to do.

This creates a form of expanded bureaucracy that goes against what this council was originally created for -- a direct interaction with people of Key Biscayne. We need to re-exam what staff is necessary, their duties and salaries, along with the entire budget. Is it good for the community, and something it needs at this time.

Ann Taintor