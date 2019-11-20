“Not your average Friday Night” is how the eXpats Club describes their upcoming El Rastrillo 305 event. And that’s likely to be the case as El Rastrillo 305 will be a Miami 2.0 version of the traditional Rastrillo of Madrid, a popular tradition celebrating the cultural heritage of Madrid.

​El Rastrillo 305 brings Spanish festivity to Miami to create a unique experience where culture, tradition and social change come all together.

Culture. The event will feature live music, artisan market, special cocktails, book signing, exclusive ruffle prizes and much more in a night full of good vibes and entertainment.

Tradition. Key Biscayne (and Miami-Dade County) has become one of the most diverse cities in the world, with many different traditions. According to the club, Rastrillo 305 brings the best of all of them together to create a culturally rich atmosphere.

Social Change. This event is a fundraiser, and all the money raised will be donated to the programs that International Studies Foundation is carrying out in Miami.

What: Rastrillo 305 Event

When: 6 p.m. to Midnight, Friday, Nov. 22

Where: Key Biscayne Beach Club, 685 Ocean Drive.

For more information, visit www.rastrillo305.org