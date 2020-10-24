Dr. Kelly: I want to get my upper eyelids done, but don’t have a lot of time for recovery. How long does it take to be able to go back out into public after eyelid surgery?

Answer: This is a very common question regarding eyelids. The surgery of the upper lids takes me about 45 minutes to perform. It can frequently be done with sedation so general anesthesia is not required. During surgery, the excess skin is removed as well as any bulging eyelid fat near the bridge of the nose. The wound is closed so that the scar ends up in the natural eyelid crease. The procedure is not painful and the vast majority of patients only take Tylenol afterwards. I have patients sleep with their back elevated the first night to reduce the amount of swelling and I also have them use ice compresses to limit bruising.

After the first night, most patients feel fine. They can work on a computer, watch TV, read a book, take a walk and generally do most light activities. The only downside at this point is bruising and swelling. I tell patients to expect the bruising to last one week, but of course, this varies from person to person. I have patients who have no bruising at five days, and I have the rare patient who is still using makeup to cover a small persistent bruise at 10 days. On average, though, it takes about a week for the bruising to go away.

Most of the time, I close the surgical incision with Dermabond, a surgical glue, so there are no stitches to remove. In the rare case where a patient bleeds more than usual during surgery, I will use stitches to close the wound. Those stitches are removed by one week after surgery.

These days, I am doing a lot of eyelid surgery. Many people are working from home and it is the perfect time to get surgery done while they are out of the spotlight. Nonetheless, if you can spare a week out of the public eye, you can get your eyelids done whether you are working from home or not.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.