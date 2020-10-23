Famed local educator: Ignore those who sow division and elect positive candidates

Key Biscayners have always put community first.

We worked together to improve the already wonderful community that pre-dated incorporation. When we took on our own municipal services, our already wonderful quality of life only got better, and better still. And through it all, our close-knit community never changed.

Now, there are reasons to worry.

Some actors in town think it is in their best interest to degrade what we’ve built over the years. They sow division generally and confusion in this election. Key Biscayners face critical choices in election for Village Council. Key Biscayne has been home for me and my family for most of my life. I was blessed to be able to invest the bulk of my professional career here at home, for 13 years as principal of the Key Biscayne Community School. I’ve worked with many councilmembers over the years, and I’ve discerned qualities that differentiate the best among them.

For me, Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss are the best choices this time around. Each brings the wisdom, dedication and parliamentary skills needed to make a positive difference on council and keep us heading in the right direction. Each is a positive example for our children. Each champions excellent education in the classroom and in the community. Each helps to strengthen the bonds of community that have always characterized Key Biscayne in such positive ways. Join me in voting for constructive contributors.

Join me in voting for Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss.

Silvia Tarafa, long-time resident and former KBCS principal