Weekend is upon us. Here are 10-Family friendly and fun activities to help you plan that perfect weekend.

Saturday, March 7

Free Hot Wheels Legends tour comes to Miami

8 a.m. Saturday. Remember those colorful plastic oval tracks with Hot Wheels cars doing all kinds of turns, jumps and loops? You can re-live those days when the Hot Wheels Legends Tour comes to Miami for one of 18 stops on the tour. Family event will feature on-site experiences. On tour for the first time this year will be Mobil 1’s new Cupid build, a custom truck that aims to inspire the next generation to celebrate car culture. Hot Wheels traveling vending machine truck will also be at the event. Besides the life-size Hot Wheels fleet of cars, there will also be a Hot Wheels kids’ zone, photo ops and car and pop culture influencers. Walmart Doral, 8651 NW 13th Ter, Doral. For more information click here.

Binoculars. Home Depot Free kids’ Workshop

9 a.m. to noon. Saturday. Set out on an adventure with your child in this Binoculars Workshop. Kids develop hands-on skills by gluing, hammering and more. With help from parents and Store Associates, your child will create their own pair of binoculars to take home. All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Home Depot, 2999 Sw 32nd Avenue Miami. For registration and more information, click here.

Miami Women Free Family Fun Day

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. HistoryMiami Museum and YWCA Greater Miami Dade join to celebrate 100 years of legacy and service in our community. Bring the whole family and take a tour of our permanent exhibition at 11:00 am or 2:00 pm that will highlight the extraordinary accomplishments women made in shaping Miami’s history. Enjoy craft activities, storytelling, and more! 101 W Flagler St, Miami. For more information, click here.

Net Generation Family Fun Day at Crandon Park

Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Come join the fun! Join Cliff Drysdale for a fun complimentary tennis experience for the whole family with games, prizes, and more! Tennis is more fun and easier than ever! There will be fun for all ages and abilities. Light refreshments provided. Free event for all. No tennis experience required. Parents and Kids participation. Ages 4-16 welcome. No racquet, no problem. 7300 Crandon Park. Key Biscayne. For registrations, click here.

Free Storybook Picnic at MDC Koubek Center

2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bring the entire family to Miami-Dade College’s Koubek Center for the Storybook Picnic Series. The cultural event, co-hosted by MDC and Cuatrogatos Foundation, showcases the cultural traditions of our city through entertainment and books. Admission is Free. For reservation click here.

Sunday, March 8

Sun Smart 5K

7.30 Sunday. UM Miller School of Medicine students are hosting the 11th Annual SunSmart 5K to celebrate skin health and help raise funds for skin cancer research. To officially register for the 11th Annual SunSmart 5K, click here. Additional race information can be found here. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, 1200 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne

Free Carnaval on the Mile

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (also on Sunday). Located on the famous Miracle Mile, Carnaval on the Mile celebrates its 22nd edition. The weekend-long festival in the heart of Coral Gables features the best of art, live music, culinary tastings, and entertainment for the whole family. Parents can bring their little ones to have a fun time, with a variety of children's activities in Kidz Nook presented by Academica. For more information click here or call (305) 644-8888.

Dino Train Brightline

11.50. Sunday. Start the adventure at the Brightline Miami Central Station / Downtown Miami located at 600 NW 1st Ave, Miami, with an opportunity to take pictures with a dinosaur handler before you board the Dino Train. After boarding, the dinosaur handler will guide you through fun dino-facts with an opportunity to come face to face with a real-life animatronic dinosaur! Arriving at Brightline Fort Lauderdale, the expedition continues at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Once at the museum, you will become a paleontologist and archeologist to discover how fossils are excavated, meet more life-like animatronic dinosaurs through leading-edge technology, and learn how dinosaurs survived in prehistoric times. After the museum, head back to the Brightline and hop on the train. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fables and Fairy Tales / Family Fun Fest at Biscayne National Park

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Family Fun Fest is a free public program at Biscayne National Park. Explore and enjoy as different aspect of the park’s diverse resources are highlighted at five hands-on activity stations around the Dante Fascell Visitor Center at the Park. Participants receive a passport that is stamped at each station and when all five punches are received on the passport, they receive a specially designed button. There is also a special play area for toddlers. This month theme is: Fables and Fairy Tales Some of your favorite children’s tales brought to life, with a twist! See what Snow White, Rip Van Winkle and The Fox and The Hound have been up to at Biscayne! Biscayne National Park is located at 9700 SW 328 St., Homestead. For more information, click here.

Miami Film Festival - Team Marco, A New Family Film

1 p.m. Sunday. 11-year old Marco is obsessed with his electronics — his iPad, his Xbox, his VR headset — and hardly leaves the house. But when his grandmother dies and his grandfather moves in, Marco’s life is turned upside-down and he’s forced…to go play outside. “Nonno” (Grandpa) introduces him to bocce — the world’s oldest game — and to the neighborhood crew of old Italian men who play daily at the local court. With sport, laughter and love, Marco finds connection to other people “in real life” and rounds up a team of neighborhood kids to take on his grandfather and his pals. A story about two generations coming together in the name of family and fun, Team Marco is a perfect movie outing for those who are young, old, and everything in between. Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables. For tickets, and more information, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

