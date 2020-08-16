FAQs about Florida Judges and Judicial Elections

"Judges make decisions on a wide range of issues large and small including traffic, small claims, landlord-tenant, personal injury, criminal, death penalty, probate, guardianship and others."

Q: What are the differences between a county judge, a circuit judge and an appellate judge?

A: In Florida, county judges and circuit judges are trial judges.

County judges hear criminal misdemeanors – those are crimes that have possible sentences of up to one year in jail. They also hear civil cases in which the amount in dispute is $ 30,000 or less.

Circuit judges deal with criminal felonies, domestic relations, juvenile matters, probate issues and civil cases in which the disputed amount is greater than $30,000. In Miami-Dade (11th Circuit) there are 20 judges in the Civil Division, 18 judges in the Criminal Division and 9 judges in the Domestic Violence Division.

Appellate Judges (on the five District Courts of Appeal) and the Florida Supreme Court review the decisions of county and circuit judges.

Q: What is a “nonpartisan” election?

A: In nonpartisan elections, candidates appear on the ballot without a reference to any political party (e.g. Democrat or Republican). Florida law requires judicial elections to be nonpartisan in order to preserve the impartiality of the judge’s decision. That applies to county, circuit, appeals and supreme Court judges

Q: Do appeals court and supreme court judges have opponents?

A: No. These judges were appointed by the governor. When they appear on the ballot voters decide if they should be retained, or not. A “YES” vote means you want the judge to remain on the court. A “NO” vote means you want the judge removed. The majority of voters decides.

Q: Do county and circuit judges have opponents?

A: Yes. Both run against opponents if there is more than one candidate for the same position. Voters have to choose one of the candidates.

Q: Are all judges elected in Florida?

A: No. Currently, county and circuit Judges are elected to six-year terms. Only if a judge retires, resigns or dies before the end of the term, the governor appoints a judge to fill the position.

The seven judges on the Florida Supreme Court and the judges of the 5 District Court of Appeals are appointed by the governor – and then run in merit retention elections where voters decide if they should stay in office.

Q: Why don’t judges campaign on platforms?

A: Judicial candidates are prohibited from making predictions and promises about issues that could arise once they are on the court because their job is to make impartial decisions that relate to the law on the case before them.

Q: Do judges have term limits?

A: No. Judges have no limits on the number of times they may be elected. However, judges may not service in Florida past the age of 75 (except upon temporary assignment).

Q: How long is the term of a judge?

A: Circuit and county judges are elected for six-year terms. To retain their seats, they must be re-elected. Judges who were appointed to county or circuit court through a vacancy must sit for election at the end of the remainder of the appointed terms. Appellate judges, appointed by the governor, run in merit retention elections for six-year terms.

Q: Why is it important to vote in judicial elections and merit retention elections?

A: Florida requires that judges be elected (county/circuit courts) or retained (appellate/Supreme Court) by the voters, so the power over who holds these important positions rests with the voters.

Judges make decisions on a wide range of issues large and small including traffic, small claims, landlord-tenant, personal injury, criminal, death penalty, probate, guardianship and others.

Q: Can a Judge who commits unethical acts be removed from office?

A: Yes. This can happen after an investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission. The JQC (www.Floridajqc.com) is an independent agency created through the Florida Constitution to investigate alleged misconduct by Florida state judges.

Q: Where can I find out more about judges and their work?

A: There are several sources for that information.

Florida Bar Association Guide for Voters

Florida Supreme Court Website

Appellate Courts

Circuit Courts

County Courts

Florida Division of Elections – Searchable Database