Last year’s Beach Club board members and friends gave retired Beach Club Manager of 30 years Mike O’Brien a “thank you” party send-off recently at the Ritz.

Read Islander News' article about Mike’s years of service and memories from the key and club.

“As a past board member off and on for the last three years, and current beach club regular member, I want to wish Mike all the best. It is clearly a changing of the guards…but either way, what Mike has done for the community will be forever remembered by myself and my family.

Enjoy your retirement…enjoy your life…you deserve it!”

Andy Garcia III, Cathy Garcia, and family