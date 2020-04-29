A small slice of normalcy will return to the island on Saturday when the popular Farmer’s Market is set to reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday May 2

Michele Estevez first broached the subject during public comments in Tuesday night’s council meeting. “I saw on TV Sunday morning that outdoor markets across the country were opening so I approached Pastor Denny (KB Community Church Pastor Dennis Eastling) and told him we should pursue” Estevez told Islander News. “I want to thank Andrea (Village Manager Andrea Agha) for her willingness to allow the farmers market to open”

Pastor Denny said they have a plan to create a safety environment for vendors, staff and customers. At first, the market will start only with the food vendors, excluding crafts and other novelty vendors.

“Vendors will be set 10-feet apart. We are setting up on the parking lot versus the grass field so we can use tape to mark spaces of 6” and maintain social distancing” said Eastling. "Both customers and vendors will be required to wear facial covering”

Vegetable vendors might not be available this Saturday, as they normally need more time to prepare. “They are scrambling right now to get produce and be able to sell Saturday” mentioned Eastling, adding that when they come, there is a plan for safety. “The vegetables area is usually our most crowded space. The plan is to set them up in the circular driveway on Glenridge and create a drive-through environment. Residents can drive by and order a head of cabbage, for example” said Eastling.

Since the vendors will be setting up on the parking area, there will be no parking on church property.

The Key Biscayne Community Church is located at 355 Glenridge Road. The Farmers Market will open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information you may call Pastor Denny at (305) 965-6549.

Pastor Denny also mentioned the Community Church is planning a "drive-up" service for Mother's Day. Details are still being worked out.