Fauci: “Country should be in 'good shape' to reopen schools in the fall”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked Tuesday’s at a White House news briefing if he thought schools will be able to start on time next school year. “Bottom line is, no absolute prediction, but I think we're going to be in good shape”

Fauci said he expects that “by the time we get to the fall ... we will have this under control enough that it certainly will not be the way it is now, where people are shutting schools.”

He cautioned things would not be the same, “It's going to be different, remember now, because this is not going to disappear,”

Via tweet MDPS Superintendent said “Dr. Fauci answers one of the most often asked questions about school openings. Let’s listen to the expert”

This of course, means distance learning will be the only schooling Key Biscayne and Miami kids received the rest of this school year.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, as most private schools, have been closed since March 16