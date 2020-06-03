Fauci: US should have a "couple hundred million" doses of vaccine by 2021

“Then, by the beginning of 2021, we hope to have a couple hundred million doses,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

CNN reported on Dr. Fauci’s interview Tuesday during a question and answer session with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Fauci said the first vaccine by biotech company Moderna should go into human trials, known as Phase III, by mid-summer.

30,000 people will be involved in Phase III, and the vaccine will be tested in volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, as well as in the elderly.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that with the multiple candidates we have with different platforms, that we are going to have a vaccine that will make it deployable,” Fauci said.

Fauci said he is optimistic because people are recovering from this disease, “Which tells us, that if the body is capable of making an immune response to clear the virus of natural infection, that’s a pretty good proof of concept,”

“Having said that, there is never a guarantee,” added Fauci.