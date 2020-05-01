FDA authorizes remdesivir for emergency use on some COVID-19 patients.

Friday afternoon, the FDA issued a letter allowing emergency use of the experimental drug remdesivir which shows evidence of helping some coronavirus patients recover faster. Remdesivir becomes the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19.

The FDA letter to Gilead Sciences, Inc., the maker of remdesivir said, in part, “Based on review of the topline data from the randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial conducted by NIAID (NCT04280705) and from the Gilead-sponsored open-label trial that evaluated different durations of remdesivir (NCT04292899), it is reasonable to believe that the known and potential benefits of RDV outweigh the known and potential risks of the drug for the treatment of patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institutes of Health, said the drug would become a new standard of care for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Gilead Sciences has previously said it would donate its currently available stock of the drug, while intensifying production to make more available.

At this time, there are no drugs approved for treating the coronavirus. Remdesivir will still need formal FDA approval.