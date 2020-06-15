FDA REVOKES emergency approval for hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus treatment

On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stripped hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug, of its emergency use authorization for treating coronavirus patients.

An article in the Daily Mail, the “FDA cites new data from a clinical trial as evidence that the drug does not help coronavirus patients recover, and may pose risks that outweigh its potential benefits.”

On May 18 of this year, US President Donald Trump admitted he was taking hydroxychloroquine.

The Daily Mail article claims Trump has “continued to take the drug he dubbed a 'game-changer' in the hopes it would prevent infection.”