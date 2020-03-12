Florida Department of Health EMS Conference and Daytona Bike Week Advisories

As part of an update, the Florida Department of Health issue an update regarding two events in the State, recommending “all individuals experiencing symptoms who attended either of these events immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.”

The Department, through an extensive, ongoing epidemiological investigation, has identified a positive COVID-19 case that may have been associated with Daytona Bike Week 2020, which is currently underway and scheduled from March 6-15, 2020, in Daytona, Florida.

The Department, through an extensive, ongoing epidemiological investigation, has identified a positive COVID-19 case that may have been associated with an EMS Conference held from March 4-6, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

In the same update, the FDH also announced 3 New Positive COVID-19 Cases.

A 57-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 61-year old male in Broward County tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with Port Everglades.

Updated COVID-19 positive cases by county.

For the entire COVID-19 update, click here.