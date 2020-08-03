Supporting local island businesses has always been important, but never more so than in these pandemic times. Last week, we brought you offers from seven local merchants. We hope you were able to take advantage of their offers. This week, we present more island merchants who will appreciate your support.

NUTRAFOL “Hair Wellness from within” for Men or Women’s Balance nutraceutical supplement. 120 capsule bottles. Physician formulated to target key root causes that compromise hair health. At Key Pharmacy, 614 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. (305) 361-5445. $79.99 bottle.

Aged Chällerhocker, Walter Kass Tufertschwill cheese. From the famous cheese maker in the Canton of St. Gallen, Switzerland. Chällerhocker translates to ‘sitting in the cellar,’ which is where the cheese ages for at least 10 months. Exclusive to The Golden Hog, 91 Harbor Dr, Harbor Plaza, Key Biscayne, (305) 361-1300. Sold in blocks, assorted weights & prices.

Genuine Turquoise earrings Set in 14 karat yellow gold with diamond accents. At Diamonds On The Key – A Private Jewelry Purveyor, 104 Crandon Blvd, Executive Key Building, Key Biscayne. Shop by exclusive appointment. (305) 365-4653. $1,595.00

Notorious Pink Grenache Rosé wine. Product of France. 750ML. At Winn Dixie, 604 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. (305) 361-8261. $18.99

Die cut Monsters paper placemats, Instant tropical elegance. Only at The Island Shop.,654 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. (305) 361-1389. Set of 12 for only $32.

JBL Flip 5 Wireless speaker. Accessorize your golf cart with this Waterproof and Bluetooth compatible speaker. At KB Green Golf Carts, 800 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. (305) 365-3766. Reg $119, on sale this week for $99.

Novelty masks, assorted styles, SMILE, LOVE and others. Stay safe while making a fashion statement. Stay safe, CDC-approved mask. At Casting Boutique, 260 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center, Key Biscayne. (305) 365-9797. $15

Nooty Almond Butter Protein Spread by local athletes for athletes, train harder and indulge yourself. Three delicious flavors: Hazelnut, Almond Chocolate and Almond Coffee. Nooty is available at these four local stores: The Golden Hog, 91 Harbor Dr, Harbor Plaza, Key Biscayne, (305) 361-1300 - Peloton KB, 61 Harbor Dr, Harbor Plaza, Key Biscayne, (786) 953-5612 - Crankhaus Cycling Performance and Fit Studio, 200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, (786) 873-1234 - and Key Cycling, 328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center, Key Biscayne, (305) 361-0061

