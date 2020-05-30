Google adding an anxiety self-assessment tool to their search.

The search giant is collaborating with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to provide online resources.

In a press blog post, Daniel H. Gillison Jr., CEO of NAMI, said "Anxiety disorders affect 48 million adults in the U.S. Anxiety presents itself as a wide range of symptoms and can be a result of biological factors or triggered by a change in environment or exposure to a stressful event." Gillison added "With COVID-19 introducing new points of stress, communities are seeing a rise in mental health issues and needs."

The NAMI and Google partnership will provide access to more mental health resources, including a clinically validated anxiety self-assessment, according to Thursday’s press release.

Now, when US-Google users search anxiety information, they will be directed to the self-assessment in Google's knowledge panel, the box of key facts and information at the top of the search results.

Medically validated information about symptoms and common treatments of anxiety will also appear in the box.

The assessment is called the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7, GAD-7, and will ask seven questions that health care professionals may ask when screening for anxiety. The assessment will also provide access to resources developed by NAMI.