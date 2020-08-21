Fiber-optic connectivity should be a priority

In a post-pandemic world, where our homes are doubling as both offices and classrooms, it is imperative that islanders be properly equipped to stay connected to the outside world. Despite being a world class community, Key Biscayne is light years behind on a technological front. In my house, for instance, each Zoom call necessitates that everyone else abandon the internet, and we live in a constant state of buffering, reminiscent of living in a rural hillside.

The internet connection is so unstable, replicating in-office efficiency and productivity are impossible. The installation of fiber optic cables throughout Key Biscayne was supposed to have been completed years ago, but the project remains derailed and, according to AT&T, there is no estimate as to when it will resume.

Considering how much the village has paid to purchase random lots for the creation of zen gardens, dog parks, skate parks, etc., completing an important technological infrastructure enhancement that impacts our daily lives must be given priority.

I respectfully ask the village mayor, council members and the rest of the community to place this issue on the top of the list to insure connectivity for online learning and at home working. In a time when we are all more isolated than ever, connectivity is essential.

Cristina Sammataro