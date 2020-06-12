Last Monday (June 8), another level of normalcy returned to the island as residents went back to gym, pilates studios and other ways of satisfying pent-up demand for exercise.

At Code of Life, the popular gym in the Galleria Shopping Center, owner Francine McCaughan said they had a great first day. “All the clients were so excited to come back,” she said, adding that the club was “able to add more students while maintaining 6-feet social distance.”

Mary Tague was one of the residents participating in the first class. “Thank God Code of Life reopened. We had a great class with Francine. My core, glutes and arms thank you.”

Megan Andrews was another resident sweating on the first day of workouts at Code, enthusiastically concurred: “Excellent positive, loving and empowering energy to help us also feel and perform with improved / enhanced physical, cognitive, and emotional strength to share with our world!”

And Winnie Pritchett summed up the day: “I feel my abs this morning! Great feeling!”

For more information on Code of Life, visit them online or call (844) 745-2835. Code of Life is located at 328 Crandon Blvd STE 209, Key Biscayne, FL 33149