Fire Department delivers life-saving professional service

Dear Sir or Madam,

I want to recognize the outstanding service we received from members of the Key Biscayne Fire and Rescue Department twice this week. They were amazingly competent, professional and cool-headed. My husband is on his way to recovery due to their help.

We are grateful that leaders and members of the Key Biscayne community had the foresight to establish these services for our village. Given the problems with the Causeway, and now the pandemic, Key Biscayne residents would be at serious risk if they had to rely on emergency services from the mainland.

We are only sorry that the well-deserved $1,000 bonus for our public safety employees could not be larger. Thanks again.

Pat Markunas & Tim Van Wey

The Towers