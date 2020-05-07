Fire engulfs boat at Crandon Park Marina

Versión en español

Key Biscayne woke up Thursday with smoke billowing from the Crandon Park Marina, where a boat was on fire. Several fire crews arrived from outside the island to fight the blaze.

Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters could be seen working along the marina docks and from the fire boat trying to quell the flames. Overhead, WPLG-TV’s Sky 10 helicopter was capturing images to broadcast.

According to WPLG news reports, the fire damaged 6 boats docked nearby the burning vessel. The cause of the fire is under investigation by police and fire personnel.