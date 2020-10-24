The 2020 Covid pandemic has placed island traditions like the July 4 parade and the annual Halloween Haunted Hike on hold.

Wanting to keep the island’s Halloween spirit burning, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation has announced the first annual Lift Your Spirits Halloween home decorating contest for Key Biscayne residents.

The rules are simple:

- Decorate your house for Halloween!

- Register your house by October 28th

- Starting on October 30th, vote for your favorite house for each of the three categories:

Scariest House

Best Overall Theme

Best Special Effects.

For each category, the house with the most votes wins!

Winners will be selected by Key Biscayne residents that tour the island and vote for their favorite houses in each category. Voting opens on Friday, October 30th and closes at midnight on Halloween (October 31st at 11:59pm).

Homes can only be entered into one category. One winner from each of the three categories will get a gift certificate to a local Key Biscayne restaurant.

To register your house, click here.

For more information, click here or call (305) 361-2770 or email info@keybiscaynefoundation.org