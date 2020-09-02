It’s the first week of the new school year and the Miami-Dade Public Schools system is scrambling to respond to continuous cyber attacks from hackers. M-DCPS tweeted on Wednesday morning that the school district continues to be targeted by cyber attacks.

On the first day back of the 2020-2021 school year, teachers and students reported connectivity issues to the Miami-Dade Public Schools’ virtual learning system. A software malfunction was discovered.

Many students could not attend the first day of school online because of connectivity issues.

On the second day of school, Sept. 1, M-DCPS tweeted that its internet service was “intermittently interrupted.” The service provider Comcast was said to be working to fix the issue.

Then the situation escalated. It couldn’t have been a sole software issue.

By the afternoon it was reported that the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI got involved to investigate the matter.

It was discovered that Comcast was hit with a cyber attack. It is not known who the perpetrator is, but it was identified that the hacker carried out a distributed denial-of-service cyber attack during the first two days of school, according to a statement released by M-DCPS.

A DDoS attack involves targeting websites and/or online services, with the aim of overwhelming it with more traffic than the server or network can handle leading to disrupting the targeted IT system. DDoS attacks are illegal acts of computer fraud and abuse, and perpetrators can face jail time and fines.

Cybercrime is on the uptick across the globe, reports the FBI. Computer thieves frequently target government agencies and cities.

“There was a simultaneous cyber attack taking place utilizing Comcast,” M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “basically depriving our students and our teachers from accessing, not only the platforms, but even dadeschools.net. Comcast is now deeply engaged in developing the strategies to prevent a continuation of the cyber attacks.”

In a statement, the school district alleges that its firewalls were not compromised, and the hackers did not access student and/or employee personal data.

Despite all the chaos, the district says there are approximately 200,000 students currently connected and online.

Comcast released a statement:

“Comcast has a longstanding relationship with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools and we place tremendous value on the partnership we have built together over time. We have worked together to connect tens of thousands of families to the internet, so any issue that could impact internet access is one that we take very seriously. Comcast became aware of an issue impacting the Miami Dade School District network, causing many families to be unable to access the learning site as the school day began. Given this took place during the beginning of school, we understand how important connectivity is for virtual learning during this unprecedented time. We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working with the school district and law enforcement to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize to the families, teachers and students who were kept offline.”