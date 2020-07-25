Breezy conditions will keep some fishermen on land this weekend, but for the people who do not mind a little bit of salt spray in their face, here is what I suggest you do.

Get on the water early. Forget about running way offshore because even though there has been tons of weedlines and floating Sargassum weeds everywhere, there just is not enough dolphin fish out there to make it a targetable species.

Instead, head offshore until you get to about 180 feet of water. Start looking for signs of fish on your depth recorder. Once you start getting a few markings, start a drift. Put out some dead fresh ballyhoo or Spanish sardines rigged with three 5/0 hooks in tandem. Mustad O’Shaughnessy old style 5/0’s work perfectly. Add a one-ounce egg sinker to the rig, a piece of 50-pound monofilament leader and a swivel. Put 2 or 3 baits out and let the boat drift inshore with the east wind.

No hits? Try another spot. If you get strikes, remember what depth the hits came. Keep working that depth and you should have no trouble keeping the fishing rods bent. Fishing this technique has been catching kingfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, barracudas and a few sailfish. If you can get some live pilchards, threadfin herring, cigar minnows or goggle eye jacks, fish them under a kite. On the bottom vermillion, yellow eye and mutton snappers are biting cut squid and ballyhoo in depths from 150 to 240 feet of water.

On the bay side, the Finger Channels south of Key Biscayne are providing action from barracudas, shark, jack crevalles and mangrove snappers. Over the shallow flats south of Cape Florida, bonefish, permits, sharks and barracudas have been keeping the shallow flats fishermen busy.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.