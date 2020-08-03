Many myths exist on how to prepare for a storm, some have been handed down for generations, like taping windows to prevent hurricane winds from shattering them. Ever do that?

In fact, an article on the AccuWeather website, say the contrary; some of the many widely accepted hurricane preparations myths can be dangerous.

The article debunks the effectiveness of the Five most popular myths.

Myth 1: Taping windows will prevent them from shattering them.

According to research by the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, 54% of Americans believe that taping their homes' windows will protect the glass from breaking.

Tommy Patterson, of Glass Door, a glass installation company, “The bottom line is that, when it comes to glass, tape is not the answer,” adding that “That whole pane is going to come out of the window frame.”

Experts consider storm shutters or plywood that covers the entire window to be safer choices.

Myth 2: Storing your valuables in a dishwasher will guard them from floodwater damage.

The idea behind this myth is that since a dishwasher keeps water from escaping, it could help prevent waters from rushing inside.

If your home can get flooded, then so can your dishwasher, according to experts.

Myth 3: A few days’ worth of medication is all you need.

According to the article, minimizing the chance of running low on prescription medications will require planning ahead in case pharmacies remain closed for weeks after a hurricane.

“We are seeing that more states, especially states in the Gulf Coast region, that are waiving the limits of pharmacy refills,” said Dr. Nicolette Louissaint, executive director of non-profit disaster response organization Healthcare Ready.

Myth 4: Opening windows during a hurricane will stabilize pressure.

Amber Silver, assistant professor at the University at Albany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity says, “The belief is that you need to open up windows and garage doors to equalize pressure, but it’s not correct.”

Buildings aren’t airtight, and there are many little openings throughout a home that would make opening windows unnecessary, according to Silver.

“Structurally, leaving those large openings allows for wind to come in, which means that the wind has to move forcibly and can cause a lot of damage,” she said.

Myth 5: An evacuation order was issued, but the weather looks fine. There’s no rush to leave town.

If a mandatory evacuation order is issued for the island, experts advise that you leave your home sooner rather than later, as staying may make it difficult for emergency responders to rescue you during and after the storm.

The Village’s Fire & Rescue Department has resources available - including a Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP) - to help prepare and stay safe during the event of a storm. You can access them by clicking here.