Flag football has returned to Key Biscayne with player evaluations beginning on Sept. 22.

As kids started pouring in and signing up, you could see coaches’ faces light up. They watched as the kids ran as fast as they could on the 40-yard dash, then moved on to passing and receiving. Finally, there was an activity with league commissioner, Coach Nick Bevilacqua.

On Sept. 24, more kids showed up for their evaluations. However, as they began, it started pouring; the lightning horn even sounded. After a short delay, the rain had cleared and the kids got to work, running their 40-yard dashes, without worrying about falling on the wet field. When the rains returned, they were told to return to the field the next day, Friday.

Friday came, along with the typical South Florida rain storms. But soon enough everything cleared up and the kids got to work under blue skies. The workout breezed by quickly.

For efficiency’s sake (and to avoid getting delayed by more unexpected rain), the coaches broke the kids down into age groups and had them switch out the skills work. For example, while the six- to nine-year-olds were running, the 10- to 13-year-olds were passing and receiving. Then they swapped.

As the evaluations were completed, the excitement could be seen in the kids and coaches. It was a great opening to the season. Now onto the team practices.