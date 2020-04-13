Key Biscayne with 57 cases

In their morning update, Florida’s Heath Department reported nine new COVID19-related deaths, bringing the total to 470.

The number of Floridians who have contracted the virus is now 20.601.

Miami-Dade County continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak, reporting 7,241 cases or 35% of the positive tests in the state.

Within the county, the top-10 municipalities with the most cases are:

  1. Miami - 4,357
  2. Hialeah – 883
  3. Miami Beach – 553
  4. Homestead – 293
  5. Miami Gardens – 193
  6. North Miami Beach – 148
  7. Opa Locka – 98
  8. North Miami – 92
  9. Coral Gables – 88
  10. Doral - 87

The number of Key Biscayne residents testing positive remained at 57 (59 for zip code 33149).

Broward County reports 3,105 cases

Worldwide, the number of cases is reaching 2 million (1,872,073) with over 116,000 deaths. The US has 558,999 confirmed cases and 22,154 Americans have died as a result of the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags