In their morning update, Florida’s Heath Department reported nine new COVID19-related deaths, bringing the total to 470.

The number of Floridians who have contracted the virus is now 20.601.

Miami-Dade County continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak, reporting 7,241 cases or 35% of the positive tests in the state.

Within the county, the top-10 municipalities with the most cases are:

Miami - 4,357 Hialeah – 883 Miami Beach – 553 Homestead – 293 Miami Gardens – 193 North Miami Beach – 148 Opa Locka – 98 North Miami – 92 Coral Gables – 88 Doral - 87

The number of Key Biscayne residents testing positive remained at 57 (59 for zip code 33149).

Broward County reports 3,105 cases

Worldwide, the number of cases is reaching 2 million (1,872,073) with over 116,000 deaths. The US has 558,999 confirmed cases and 22,154 Americans have died as a result of the pandemic.