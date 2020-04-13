In their morning update, Florida’s Heath Department reported nine new COVID19-related deaths, bringing the total to 470.
The number of Floridians who have contracted the virus is now 20.601.
Miami-Dade County continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak, reporting 7,241 cases or 35% of the positive tests in the state.
Within the county, the top-10 municipalities with the most cases are:
- Miami - 4,357
- Hialeah – 883
- Miami Beach – 553
- Homestead – 293
- Miami Gardens – 193
- North Miami Beach – 148
- Opa Locka – 98
- North Miami – 92
- Coral Gables – 88
- Doral - 87
The number of Key Biscayne residents testing positive remained at 57 (59 for zip code 33149).
Broward County reports 3,105 cases
Worldwide, the number of cases is reaching 2 million (1,872,073) with over 116,000 deaths. The US has 558,999 confirmed cases and 22,154 Americans have died as a result of the pandemic.