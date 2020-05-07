On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that and additional 3.2 million Americans lost their jobs last week. The COVID19 pandemic now has has forced one out of five workers across the US to apply for unemployment benefits.

In Florida, as of Tuesday, 1.1 million unique claims were verified and more than $1 billion was paid to nearly 482,000 Floridians.

Thursday morning, the Health Department reported the number of confirmed that 38,828 people have been infected with the virus.

For Miami-Dade, the number of cases grew to 13,585 with 8,532 located in City of Miami.

There was no change in the number of cases on the island: 68 for zip code 33149 and 65 in “Key Biscayne”

