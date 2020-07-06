Florida Department of Education rules that schools must reopen in August

This is a developing story

All schools in Miami-Dade County Public School system and the State of Florida must reopen in August and provide "the full panoply of services," the Florida Department of Education announced Monday.

An emergency order by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said that "upon reopening in August, all school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students."

The order establishes:

Florida school campuses must reopen 5 days a week

Schools must provide full services

Districts must establish a monitoring system to make sure students do not fall behind

They must regularly share student progress with Florida DOE

School districts, charter school governing boards, and private schools that accept state scholarship money need to submit a reopening plan to the DOE, which satisfies the state's requirements

Districts must make efforts to close any achievement gaps caused by closing the schools earlier last school year

Online learning must be provided and instruction needs to be at the same levels as existing at brick-and-mortar-schools

Districts and schools that “wish to consider innovative alternatives” in order to support “students’ and families’ unique needs” will need to submit a plan, however districts and schools that open “as usual” will not need to submit a plan.

While many parents will send their students to class, some will continue their child's education through virtual learning environments. Local school districts will be required to submit their plans for virtual learning for approval.

You can find the full Department of Education executive order by clicking here. You may also see a detailed presentation, which breaks down the information here.