Saturday afternoon, Florida’s Department of Health issued an additional Public Health Advisory in response to COVID-19, providing recommendations to protect Floridians and visitors from this virus.

Specifically, the DOH “advises wearing masks in public, encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people.”

Governor DeSantis also directed the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to increase inspections to ensure that businesses are adhering to applicable Phase 1 and Phase 2 guidance.

The Public Health Advisory provides the following recommendations:

- All individuals in Florida should wear masks in any setting where social distancing is not possible, with certain exceptions, like under two years of age; there is a medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering.

- All Floridians over the age of 65, and those of any age with high-risk health conditions, should limit personal interactions outside of the home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

- People should refrain from participation in social or recreational gatherings of more than 50 people. In Miami-Dade, this restriction is 10 people. For all gatherings, all should practice social distancing - at least six feet from each other and wearing a face covering.

