The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 12,641 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County since they started reporting on the number of cases. The report also mentioned 1,650 people are – or have been – hospitalized.

The State of Florida number of cases spiked past the 36,000 mark (36,078) with 1,379 virus—related deaths recorded.

The statewide rate of positive tests is about 8.4%, compared to 13.7% in Miami-Dade County

Broward County has 5,179 residents infected with the coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon.

There was no change in the number of cases for Key Biscayne or 33149, the latter still with 67 confirmed cases.

In a Sunday video message, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey answered questions on social media regarding opening beached only to residents, simply saying, “we can’t do that” explaining that once beaches are open, the village has to allow non-residents as well.

There is a virtual Village Council meeting this Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m.