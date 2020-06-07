Saturday, Florida’s State Department reported 76 cases for zip code 33149 and 72 cases for Key Biscayne.

Statewide, there are now 62,758 confirmed cases. Even though cases are on the rise, so are the number of people being tested, which, according to officials, could be causing the spike. However, the percent of positive results is down across the state.

On Friday, there were 41,034 tests performed in Florida, with 3.21% of those coming back with a positive result.

Since the state began testing in early March 1,175,106 Floridians have been tested, with 5.3% reporting a positive result.

Miami-Dade has done over 200,000 tests since testing started in early March. Nearly 10% of those coming have tested positive. As of Saturday, 19,299 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Dade.

In Palm Beach County, the number of cases have almost double – up 86% - since May 10, the day before the county was allowed to open ahead of Dade & Broward. There are now over 7,000 people infected with the virus in Palm Beach.

According to an article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Palm Beach has asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for permission to move into Phase 2, ahead of Dade and Broward.

There was no immediate word out of the Governor’s office on the request.

The breakdown for South Florida’s Tri-County are as follows:

Miami-Dade County: 19,299 cases

- 765 deaths

- Men: 9,555, Women: 9,541

- 3,165 hospitalized with the virus

- 243 new cases reported Saturday

Broward County: 7,690 cases

- 334 deaths

- Men: 3,695, Women: 3,821

- 1,618 hospitalized with the virus

- 118 new cases reported Saturday

Palm Beach County: 7,074 cases

- 370 deaths

- Men: 3,519; Women: 3,439

- 1,297 hospitalized with the virus

- 215 new cases reported Saturday