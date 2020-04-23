Some Florida state parks could reopen soon. The topic came up Wednesday during the “reopening Florida” task force meeting. Noah Valenstein, Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said his department is evaluating which state parks to reopen.

Some of the factors which will come into play include low-activity or high-activity exercises (such as canoeing, strolling or jogging) and how open or confined the parks are. Valenstein said “We have an opportunity to take recommendations from the task force, the governor, and health agencies,” Clear communication to visitors about how to interact will be key to safely reopening the parks, he added.

Unemployment claims sour.

The U.S. Department of Labor said that 4-million unemployment claims were filed for the week ending April 18. That makes the total of claims filed across the US to 26 million. More than 1.7 million claims have been filed in Florida since March 15. Of those, 688,723 have been verified – 210,703 have been processed and only 116,830 have received payments.

For the state’s unemployment claims dashboard, click here.

In their mid-day update, Florida’s Health Department updated the number of cases in the state, reporting 28,832 confirmed cases. Miami-Dade County continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak with 10,356 county residents infected with the virus. 60% of the county's cases are listed as “Miami,” with Broward at 4,315 cases.

The report shows Key Biscayne at 60 cases and 33149 at 63 confirmed cases. You can find the DOH’s explanation on this variance here.