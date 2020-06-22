Florida Lottery warns of scam targeting Seniors

On Sunday, the Florida Lottery issued a communication warning citizens of a Lottery related scam targeting the elderly. The report alleges scammers are asking residents for help claiming a ‘winning’ ticket.

According to the Lottery Department, the phone calls to seniors promise a share of the winnings for helping them cash-in a winning ticket.

The scammers claim they have won a Lottery prize, but are unable to collect it because they are not a U.S. citizen, so they ask the victim to claim the prize for them.

The victim is instructed to call a claim number on the back of the ‘winning’ ticket; the claim number, however, does not connect to the Florida Lottery but rather to someone posing as a Lottery official. The scammer tells the victim they must pay a fee and/or taxes in order to claim the prize. Once the scammers have obtained the money or personal financial information, they disappear.

The Florida Lottery reminds residents, especially seniors that “The Florida Lottery will never require a winner to pay a fee in order to claim a prize and will never ask for personal financial information over the phone.” Other tips to protect yourself:

- NEVER pay money to collect a prize.

- NEVER give your credit card number(s) or personal information over the telephone to anyone promising Lottery cash prizes or memberships.

- NEVER redeem a Lottery ticket for a stranger.

- You DO NOT need to be a U.S. citizen to claim a Florida Lottery prize.

For more information, click here. To report a lottery scam, consumers should contact the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security at (850) 487-7730 or the Key Biscayne Police Department.