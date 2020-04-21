Florida Prepaid College program adjusts to help families deal with virus stress

Open Enrollment for the Florida Prepaid College program has been extended by four weeks, to May 31, to help families as they navigate the challenges related to COVID-19.

This follows a move the College Board made earlier this month that would defer Prepaid Plan payment due dates for both current and new customers until July 2020 to provide a financial cushion to Florida families.

“During this challenging situation, we know that many families will need additional time to make their college savings decisions,” said John D. Rood, board chairman “We hope that the Open Enrollment extension and deferred payments will give families the flexibility they need.”

The Florida Prepaid College Board manages the Stanley G. Tate Florida Prepaid College Program and the Florida 529 Savings Plan.

A prepaid plan allows families to lock in future college costs for less so their child’s college tuition is ready and waiting for them. Families simply pick a plan to fit their budget and savings goals. All prepaid plans are guaranteed by the state.

“We are in unprecedented times for our state as Florida continues to deal with the ramifications of COVID-19,” said Kevin Thompson, executive director of Florida Prepaid. “But we also know that the future remains bright for tomorrow’s college students.”

Over the last 30 years, Florida Prepaid has helped about 1.2 million families save for college and more than 518,000 students have attended college using a prepaid plan. For more information about deferred Prepaid Plan payments, visit them online.