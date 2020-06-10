Florida report 66,000 cases. Dade closing on 20,000. No new cases for KB. Flags at Half-Staff. Spain to fine those not wearing masks.

According to a Tuesday Yahoo News article, Spain is making the wearing of masks in public mandatory and start issuing fines of 100 euros ($113) to people not complying with the new rule.

According to the report, the measure will "remain in place until we permanently defeat the virus, which is when we have an effective treatment or vaccine against it,” Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed that both the United States and State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, City of Miami City Hall and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee. This DeSantis said, “To honor the memory of Gwen Margolis and her service to our state.”

Former Florida Senate President Gwen Margolis passed away Tuesday at the age of 85.

Tuesday’s Health Department reported 66,000 Floridians are infected with the virus, after 1,096 new cases were added since Monday. For the past seven days, every day but Monday, the number of new coronavirus cases reported across Florida has topped 1,000 new cases.

Florida health officials say the increase in the number of new statewide cases is driven by a significant increase in the number of people getting tested. Yet, stats show that the number of positive tests per 100,000 people in Florida is also increasing.

In Miami-Dade, there were 3,376 new tests administered Tuesday. The county reported 19,980 confirmed cases, 224 more since Monday.

The number of cases in the City of Miami spiked past 12,000 to 12,022 or 60% of the cases in the county. In comparison, City of Miami is home to 18% of the county’s 2,744,878 population.

Broward County now reports more than 8,000 cases (8,035), and Palm Beach County, which has petitioned the state to move into Phase 2, reports 7,518 cases after adding another 189 new infections Tuesday.

There were no new cases reported for Key Biscayne (72) or zip code 33149 (79).