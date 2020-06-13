2-days. 2-new record highs. Florida reports new one-day record: 1,902 new Covid-19 cases. State now over 70,000 cases. Dade approaching 21,000 with 61 new hospitalizations on Friday. Davey: “We will have summer sports going on for the kids.”

In a Friday video message, Village Mayor Davey said that after speaking with the Village’s Athletic Advisory Board that plans are being made to start some organized youth sports activity, with restrictions such as facial masks and physical contact. “We will have summer sports going on for the kids.” Davey promised details would be forthcoming.

Earlier in the day, Davey was reelected to another term as Mayor when nobody filed to run against him in the fall. He will now be Mayor until November of 2022. Davey thanked the community for their support, stating, “(we) have a lot of opportunities in this village.”

Coronavirus outbreak.

Florida new total: 70,971. On Friday, Florida’s Department of Health reported a new one-day record in number of Floridians infected with the coronavirus, adding 1,902 new cases. This after setting a record high on Thursday.

The website ProPublica, reported on Friday that the number of positive tests in Florida rose to 7.4 positives for every 100K people tested.

In its own New Normal Dashboard, Miami-Dade County reported 61 new Covid-19 patients admitted to local hospitals. It also reported 84 patients were released on Friday.

The dashboard tracks coronavirus related statistics versus goals county administrators established as it allowed businesses and spaces to open. The county now reports a 14-day average of 7.3% positive tests, versus the goal of 10%. On Friday, 8.87% of those who received a test were positive.

Covid-19 update by County:

Miami-Dade: 324 new confirmed cases raising total to 20,872 cases

Broward: 252 new cases. New county total number of cases is 8,589.

Palm Beach: Now over 8,000 cases (8,209) after adding 322 new coronavirus cases in one day

There were no new reported cases for Key Biscayne.