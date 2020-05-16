Saturday, Florida’s Department of Health updated the testing data and now shows zip code 33149 with 70 confirmed cases.

“Key Biscayne” shows 65 cases.

For an explanation on the difference between the two numbers, click here.

These are the first two new cases for the island in a week.

According to the Department of Health, there were 44,811 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Saturday morning. At least 1,964 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

Other relevant data from DOH Saturday update:

Broward County: 6,201 cases

- 278 deaths

- Men: 3,000, Women: 3,047

- 1,301 hospitalizations

Miami-Dade County: 15,366 cases

- 559 deaths

- Men: 7,740, Women: 7,447

- 2,405 hospitalizations

Testing in Florida:

- Total Tests: 630,795

- Positive: 44,811

- Negative: 585,236

- Overall Percentage of Positive Cases: 7.1%