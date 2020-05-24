Sunday morning, Florida’s health department updated the number of cases reported; there are now 50,867 Floridians infected with the COVID-19 virus across the state.

That is 740 more cases than were reported Saturday.

For Miami-Dade County, the number of cases grew to 16,845 cases after 151 new cases were reported. For the county now:

- 631 deaths

- Men: 8,430, Women: 8,229

- 2,750 hospitalizations

- 151 new cases since Saturday

There were no new cases reported for Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 (68).

Palm Beach County reported 61 new cases, now at 5,211 and Broward reports 6,697 cases as of Sunday morning.