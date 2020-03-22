Overnight, the number of cases testing positive for the COVID19 virus in Miami-Dade jumped to 177 overnight (166 were Dade residents). This is an increase of 8 cases.

There are still no COVID19-related deaths reported in Miami-Dade. There was on death reported overnight in Palm Beach County.

Broward County saw the number of cases jumped by 16 overnight, now reporting 180 cases, by far the most in the state.

The average age of those testing positive in Miami-Dade is 48 years old, compared to 50 in Broward.

The total count in Florida is now 830, with 768 being Florida residents. There were 349 cases confirmed by the Florida Department of Health, the rest - 419 - were tested and reported by private labs.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection