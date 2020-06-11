State reports highest one-day number of new coronavirus cases, 1,698. Rate of positive tests per 100,000 tests increasing. No new cases on the island

As Florida approaches 70,000 cases, with a large part of the state is in Phase 2 of reopening, on Thursday, the state’s Health Department reported the largest single-day increase in positive test results with 1,698 new cases. The new number of infections in the state is now 69,069.

The last peak came on April 2, with 1,443-recorded new cases.

Officials have previously attributed the high number of new cases to increased testing. The health department reported 31,426 completed tests Wednesday and more than 1.3 million people in Florida have been tested for coronavirus, 5.3 percent of those tests coming back positive.

However the news agency ProPublica, who tracks data on the pandemic across the nation, reports that the number of positive tests per 100,000 tests in Florida is increasing. On Thursday, the agency reported the rate of infection per 100K people had increased to 6.7.

ProPublica also added a qualifier, saying that Florida “was reported to have combined viral test data with antibody tests data,” adding “because some people may be tested more than once, the state’s positive test rates are probably higher than if they reported the number of people tested.”

36% of the new cases reported Thursday came from South Florida’s Tri-County area.

- Miami-Dade reported 271 new cases, now with a total of 20,548 infections

- Broward reported 144 new cases for a total of 8,337

- Palm Beach now has 7,887 infections after reporting 209 new cases

There were no new cases reported for Key Biscayne (74) or zip code 33419 (79)