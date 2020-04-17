More Florida residents tested positive Thursday with the COVID19 virus than in any time during the past two weeks. The Health department reported the number of cases in the state at 24,753.

This as discussions intensify over opening up certain spaces across the state. Jacksonville became the first beach to open in the US. “This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. Socially distanced activities like walking or biking will be allowed but sunbathing will not.

This goes against the guidelines for opening spaces set Thursday by President Donald Trump that cases should have declined for 14 consecutive days.

Santa Cruz in California is also opening their beaches, allowing surfing for the first time since the state went into a shelter-at-home order back in March.

In his daily video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey said we were not there yet in terms of opening Key Biscayne beaches, adding that the island is under the County’s executive order closing all public and private beaches.

Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state has received more than $4.1 billion in federal relief under the CARES Act to aid the state in responding to and recovering from COVID-19.

“The $4.1 billion in federal funds received through the CARES Act will help ensure Florida secures critical resources as we continue this fight,” said DeSantis.

The increase in the number of cases for the state came after 2-days where the Health Department reported less than 1,000 new cases.

Miami-Dade County continued to have by far the most cases in the state, now with almost 9,000 cases (8,824). Broward reported 3,688 cases.

There were no new cases reported for Key Biscayne or zip code 33149.