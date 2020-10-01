Florida’s K-12 achievement ranks 3rd in US, up one spot from 2019

Tallahassee -- Florida ranks 3rd in the nation for K-12 Achievement according to a new 2020 Quality Counts report by Education Week. This move up from 4th in 2019 represents the highest ranking ever in K-12 Achievement in the state.

Florida’s K-12 Achievement grade also improved to B-, which is higher than the nation’s grade of C.

“Florida continues to raise the achievement standards for our K-12 schools,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “My administration in collaboration with the Department of Education and the Florida Legislature is committed to providing the consistent support and resources to make sure our children can succeed with the best education provided.”

“I am grateful for Florida’s ranking in K-12 Achievement, a clear measure of the collective hard work of our students, their families, our teachers and school leaders,” said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. “Florida’s hardworking teachers and families have endured much through our response and recovery and we have them to thank for continuing to keep our students on track, learning and growing.”

Corcoran said implementation of the Florida B.E.S.T. standards, early learning and literacy initiatives will continue to lift up struggling schools and at-risk students. “We must continue to close all manner of achievement gaps, so that Florida’s students can become #1 in the nation,” he said.

The K-12 Achievement index consists of six indicator areas: Achievement Levels, Achievement Gains, Poverty Gap, Achieving Excellence, High School Graduation and Advanced Placement.

To develop the measure, Education Week used NAEP performance data, College Board data and graduation data from the US Department of Education.