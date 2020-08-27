After 32 states enrolled to provide a $300 federal weekly supplement for the jobless, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday decided to participate in the program.

The $300, provided from disaster relief funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), “should be able to” get about three weeks of benefits from the program, but may be available a little longer, DeSantis said in announcing his decision.

The $300 is not nearly as lucrative and lengthy as the $600 weekly benefits provided to jobless Americans for four months through the CARES Act approved by Congress. The $600 benefit expired along with the CARES programs at the end of July.

The new federal supplement was created by President Donald Trump by executive order on Aug. 8, after Congress failed to reach agreement on a new relief package. The supplement will be paid atop Florida’s regular state unemployment benefit, capped at $275 weekly, but only for workers already eligible for at least $100 a week in state unemployment benefits and only for workers who can prove they are jobless because of COVID-19.

The state’s regular unemployment benefit, at $275 a week for 12 weeks, is the lowest net benefit in the nation. That benefit is extended nationwide under federal law for 13 weeks.

Florida’s jobless rate in July, the latest available, was 11.3 percent, representing more than 1.1 million jobless workers.

Arkansas and Maine joined the list of FEMA-approved participating states on Tuesday, bringing the announced total to 32.

The others are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Washington.

Most of the states applied for $300 per week, but a few signed up to top off the short-term benefit with $100 from their own coffers, creating a $400 benefit in all.

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.