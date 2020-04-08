At least 15,456 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus across Florida according to figures released Wednesday by Florida’s Department of Health.

There are more than 300 deaths and 1,955 Floridians hospitalized.

Miami-Dade County now has 5,354 residents infected with the virus and 49 deaths.

There is no change on the numbers of cases in Key Biscayne, 46. A resident on Buttonwood Drive is sending a powerful message, thanking our first respondents, doctors and nurses with the Key Biscayne STRONG message.

City of Miami (municipality) now has 21% of the cases in the state with 3,235.

Broward County now reports 2,358 cases.

Worldwide there are now 1.5 million COVID19 cases with 83,568 people have dead.