A new hashtag was rapidly trending on Twitter Saturday - #FloridaMorons.

Why? Jacksonville reopening its beaches. Jacksonville was the first municipality to let people back onto the beaches.

As residents made their way on to the beaches, photos ran rampant, and people tweeted their opinions and many photos didn’t show many people wearing masks.

Singer/Actress Bette Midler chimed in with her opinion: “Florida reopened some beaches today & they were packed. I guess in a way it makes perfect Florida-sense. To try to get a little sun so you look healthy at your funeral. #FloridaMorons”