Floridians can now directly provide opinions and ideas on the best way to “reopen” Florida as a result of the opening of Gov. Ron DeSantis' Re-Open Florida Task Force public comment submission portal.

The governor’s office on Saturday said, “Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to (the governor). All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy.”

Residents can submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

You may access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form by clicking here.

Friday, DeSantis said the task force had met for more than 20 hours during the week. Audio recordings for all previous Task Force meetings are available here.