Focus on the positive around us

Hi. I have noticed that in recent months residents have been increasingly unfriendly and critical of their neighbors. I have been shocked at how many are posting photos denouncing people in a gestapo/Russian style, and publicly shaming them. This is unfortunate and unacceptable in my view.

While on my walk this morning, I found these refreshments left for the garbage men at the end of Harbor Drive. It would be so much better if we could celebrate the good and the acts of kindness around us -- in the vein of “may and orchid grow in the garden of...” -- rather than focusing on the negative.

There is too much of that in the world currently!

Thank you.

Heide Kaiser